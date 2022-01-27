WarnerMedia CEO reiterates 2022 release for Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy

HQ

While we're still waiting for exact release dates for both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, WarnerMedia's CEO Jason Kilar has reiterated that both games will be arriving in 2022.

Mentioned in a Twitter thread where Kilar talks about Warner's Q4 2021 and complete 2021 financial report, the CEO states that 2022 continues "with a sense of urgency", and that aside from launching HBO Max in more locations throughout the year, the company intends to deliver "a full slate of highly anticipated games", with both an image of Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights attached.

This comes after the previous rumours and the subsequent affirmation from Warner Bros. that Hogwarts Legacy would in fact be debuting this year. As for Gotham Knights, the last we saw about the game was at the DC FanDome in October 2021, where a new trailer was shown that also once again mentioned 2022 as the game's launch year.

Interestingly enough, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was not mentioned directly in Kilar's tweet, although, as there has been nothing official to dispute the game's 2022 launch date, as was noted during its appearance at the FanDome, we should just keep assuming we have that too look forward to this year as well.