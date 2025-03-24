Warner was working on a mascot kart racer

HQ

With MultiVersus now closed and developer Player First Games shut down, it's easy to forget that it was initially a thunderous success during the beta as there were apparently many people who wanted to fight with the company's huge range of characters. In fact, Warner had intended to expand the concept further and via VCG it is now revealed that they also had a kart game in the works that started during the pandemic.

It was meant to be released for both PC and smartphones, but one can of course imagine that it would have also come to consoles if it became popular. The unnamed game went by the working title Moonlight, and some of the names reportedly considered were WB Racers and XDR. It was developed by Warner Bros. San Diego, which however ran into problems with high employee turnover.

Reportedly, there were grumblings internally when MultiVersus was given the chance to be released not once, but twice, while the kart game seemingly never got the shot. Both Warner Bros. San Diego and Player First Games are shutting down for good this year and hopefully some leaked video or footage from the project can make its way online so we can at least see it.

What do you think, could a Warner racer have thrived?