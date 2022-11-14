Warner shows off a ton of Hogwarts Legacy

HQ

While we won't be able to start our adventure in the Wizarding World until 2023, when Hogwarts Legacy arrives on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, ahead of that date, Warner Bros. and Portkey Games has now shared a ton of extra gameplay for the upcoming and anticipated title.

Delivered as part of a gameplay showcase that took place very recently, the extended footage takes fans on a tour of the game's Hogwarts, and even gives a glimpse at the character customisation suite, some of the characters you will meet along the way, and a brief extra look at spellcasting.

You can find the full extended showcase below, and as for when Hogwarts Legacy will actually arrive, the title is scheduled to launch on February 10, 2023.