Warner reminds us to wear a mask in new video

Wearing a mask seems to be a fairly effective way to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, and something that is now more or less enforced in large parts of the world. But not everybody is happy about it and some refuse to wear a mask for whatever reason.

Now Warner has teamed up with the Ad Council and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the US to show that superheroes, powerful wizards, demons and even the God like Neo from the Matrix has understood how serious it is to wear a mask. You can check out the funny video over here which includes a ton of classic movie scenes not quite as we remember them, which also serves as a good reminder to wear a mask and prevent the spreading of this disease.

Thanks Gamespot