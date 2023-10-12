Warner rejected the idea of a Mortal Kombat vs DC movie

HQ

There has been a ton of animated DC and Mortal Kombat shows throughout the years, and a lot them has been written by Jeremy Adam. But so far, there hasn't been any crossovers between DC and Mortal Kombat outside video games and comic, and the reason why is disappointing.

It turns out Adam wanted to make a Mortal Kombat vs DC Movie, and actually pitched the idea to Warner - who wasn't interested. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he explains:

"I would lower your expectations. I don't know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed."

We firmly think a Mortal Kombat vs DC movie has a whole lot of potential, but it seems like it won't happen anytime soon, unless the still fairly new DC boss James Gunn decides otherwise. And if he does, he should call Jeremy Adam who is still interested in making the project a reality, and says:

"I don't know if they're ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. But I don't know. I don't know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool."