Warner offers an in-depth explanation of Gotham Knights

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't exactly been shy when it comes to new trailers for the upcoming Gotham Knights, and it feels like we've had one every day for several weeks. But as the game launches in two days, here is yet another one, and this time Warner wants to explain what the game actually is.

We get a rundown of the story, a presentation of the four protagonists and a closer look at some gameplay as well as other things that's good to know. Gotham Knights launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 21. We have just finished our review so expect to hear more about what we think of this adventure very soon.