Warner is making a Wonder Twins movie directed by the Black Adam writer

HQ

The DC movies have got a whole lot better during the last couple of years and today, there's pretty much an avalanche of promising superhero movies coming. Just this year alone, we can look forward to The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Batgirl.

And beyond that, it looks pretty darn great as well with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle confirmed for 2023 already - and now we can probably look forward to Green Lantern Corps, Supergirl and Static Shock as well. Now yet another interesting project has been confirmed; Wonder Twins.

It will be both written and directed by Adam Sztykiel, who was also the writer for the upcoming Black Adam. We assume that most of you aren't familiar with Wonder Twins, which is a duo that debuted in both comics and an animated TV series back in 1977. They have been brought back with various success several times since then, but this is the first time as a live-action movie (although they had a cameo in Smallville).

The twin consists of Jayna who has animal-transforming powers, and her brother Zen with some handy water-transforming powers. We'll get back when we have more information about all this, but do you have any suitable candidates in mind for the protagonists?

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter