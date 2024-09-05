Warner: Hogwarts Legacy 2 "is one of the biggest priorities"

HQ

Despite threats of boycotts and other similar things, Hogwarts Legacy became the best-selling game of 2023. That there would be a sequel was obvious from the start, and has since been more or less confirmed by Warner via interviews and job listings.

Now, Warner's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has also confirmed (in connection with Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference) that the game is on its way and also states that it has the highest possible priority:

"Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road. So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

Hogwarts Legacy never got any DLC so one can assume that the developers immediately started working on the sequel. Whether Warner intends to continue on the same path with a new single-player adventure, or intends to try to make something live service-wise out of it remains to be seen in a few years.

Thanks Variety