Warner has apparently given the 'green light' to Dune: Messiah

Dune: Part II won't be released in cinemas for just over two months, but apparently that hasn't stopped Warner from greenlighting the production of the third film, Dune: Messiah. According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider Messiah will hit the cinema in 2027, which sounds very late. Sad. However, if this is true, we are all extremely grateful because the book The Messiah of Dune is absolutely phenomenal.

"I'm already hearing rumblings that WB is so bullish on Villeneuve's vision for Dune that 'Part Three' has already been greenlit with a 2027 release date in mind. WB sees Part Two as a home run, and internally, I'm hearing the studio is already projecting an opening north of $100 million. That may be optimistic, but given the trailer above, hardly out of the question."

How hungry are you for more Dune?