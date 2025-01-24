Warner Games boss David Haddad steps down

HQ

After 12 years at the helm it was revealed today that David Haddad, the head of Warner Bros Games Interactive, that he is leaving his post and a replacement is now being actively sought. In the meantime, Mr Haddad will remain in his role for three months to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.

During his time at Warner Bros, Haddad has overseen the development and launch of several successful titles, including Hogwarts Legacy, Game of Thrones: Conquest and Mortal Kombat 1. He was also ultimately responsible for the fiasco that was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was poorly received to say the least and cost Warner Games dearly.

Whether Haddad was encouraged or somehow pressured to leave his post because of last year's failure is something we can only speculate about. In a final message to his colleagues, he wrote the following message, which was then shared on X.

"I am so proud of everything we've accomplished together at Warner Bros. Games during my time with the company," Haddad said. "It has been an absolute pleasure working on and building our iconic gaming franchises, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this talented team's future endeavors. I look forward to working on the next chapter of my career and will always be grateful for my time with Warner Bros. Games."

Who might take over Haddad's role is still unclear, but we will find out in the coming months.