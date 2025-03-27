Warner cancels planned DLC and Definitive Edition for Hogwarts Legacy

HQ

The final nail in the coffin for Hogwarts Legacy — and for those of you who were still hoping for new content or the long-rumored "Definitive" edition — it's time to let go. Warner has officially announced that both have been completely scrapped. That means no expansion and no ultimate edition of the game that so many fans were eagerly hoping for, which was originally planned for release later this year.

According to Bloomberg, the decision was made earlier this week and is partly tied to concerns that the amount of new content simply wasn't enough to justify the price Warner had hoped to charge for the expansion.

Warner canceled the project this week in part due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered, said the people familiar, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

Going forward, the company is instead shifting focus to a full sequel, which is said to be one of Warner's top priorities.

Are you still playing Hogwarts Legacy, and were you hoping for an expansion?