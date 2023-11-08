Warner Bros. wants to make more live-service game

HQ

Warner Bros. has been publishing games for years, but many of us truly started to pay attention to them after Batman: Arkham Asylum (The Lego games are hit-and-miss and Mortal Kombat is all Netherrealm). The company was on a role with the Batman: Arkham games, Mad Max, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and more that showed single-player story-focused games based on big franchises could be great. Then they decided to follow some fairly overused trends with Back 4 Blood and Gotham Knights before most of the Internet boiled over when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed to impress in in the State of Play presentation last February. In fact, the reactions were so bad that Rocksteady and Warner Bros. decided to delay the game to February. Many hoped this meant they had learned their lesson and wanted to focus even more on single-player experiences without live-service elements. After all, Hogwarts Legacy is proof that it still works. Unfortunately, that's far from the case.

David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said the following in tonight's earnings call:

"Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms. Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetisation of longer cycles and at higher levels. We have put specific capabilities. We are currently under scale and see significant opportunity to generate greater post purchase revenue."

The good news is that Warner Bros. wants to put more money into its gaming division. The bad news is that an even greater portion of this will be spent on making live-service games and similar titles focused on bringing us back day after day, month after month.

Warner Bros. is obviously not the only company that wants to put a greater focus on live-service games, as PlayStation Studios, Ubisoft and quite a few others have increased it dramatically, so one can only hope this won't affect the quality of these games and beloved franchises.