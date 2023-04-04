Warner Bros. wants to make a TV series based on the Harry Potter books

HQ

Bloomberg report that the network's parent company, Warner Bros., is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to bring the beloved book series by the renowned author J.K. Rowling to both cable and their streaming platform HBO Max. If all goes well, each season of the show will be based on one of the seven books in the series, which means a seven-season run that will take us on the most magical journey ever created.

The series is expected to be the cornerstone of a brand new streaming strategy that Warner Bros. has been working on, which is why they're going all-in with the Harry Potter universe. The report also indicate that both David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and HBO chief Casey Bloys, are using all their muggle magic to convince Rowling to come on board to produce the new series.

After the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy, the Potter franchise is more popular than it has been since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 was released in 2011. It's no surprise to see Warner doing more with Rowling's universe, and to be honest, the full school years always felt a bit cramped in the otherwise entertaining movies, and a season of a TV series would give much more room for everything that happens in each book.

Witches and wizards have plenty of reasons to smile, and should get their wands ready because it seems like we're in for a fantastic ride through the wizarding world of Harry Potter in a not too distant future.