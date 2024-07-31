Warner Bros. wants Creed II director to take over I Am Legend 2

HQ

It's long been rumoured that Will Smith and Francis Lawrence (who directed the original) was working on the script for I Am Legend 2 and that Lawrence will direct after he finishes work on the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, but now it seems that Warner Bros. wants to find someone else to swoop in and take over the project immediately, and they seem to be chasing Creed II director Steven Caple Jr, who was most recently behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Producer Akiva Goldsman has been talking to Deadline.

"Goldsman also revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend that he has also completed a second draft of the script for I Am Legend 2 after meeting with Jordan and Smith. Goldsman also confirmed previous reports that the sequel would pick up after the alternative ending to the original film. In that ending, before Neville sacrifices himself, he realizes that these Darkseekers have an intelligence and community to them, and they spare his life."

I Am Legend 2 is in the works but you'll have to forget the ending seen in the first movie.

Are you excited for I Am Legend 2?