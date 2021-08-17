Warner Bros wanted The Suicide Squad to be PG-13

HQ

The Suicide Squad has been getting raving reviews since it premiered earlier this month. A sweet comeback for the ragtag bunch of "heroes" compared to the failed Suicide Squad from 2016, which didn't sit well with either fans or media.

But things could have been different. Suicide Squad was PG-13 and if Warner Bros would have gotten what they wanted, the soft-reboot would have been PG-13 as well. Fortunately, Warner also wanted James Gunn to direct the movie, and he refused to do anything else than R-rated. In an interview with Collider, Gunn says:

"I think I have a sort of blindness about that sort of thing. I wrote the script the whole time, thinking they would let me make it, I mean, they asked, "Can you make this PG-13?" I said, no. I said, "You can make it and take it with somebody else, and they can direct it, and you can do a PG 13. But if I'm going to direct it, I want it to be R." They were like, "Okay, that's worth the trade-off for us." So, they were great about it."

This made The Suicide Squad the second R-rated DC Universe movie after Birds of Prey, and if you have seen it, you know it's made full use of this age rating with shocking amounts of fun violence. As we recently reported, Warner seems to be really happy with the movie and has already said Gunn is welcome to do a sequel at any time.