Warner Bros to remake Under Siege

HQ

Steven Segal is a man whose career has really taken a turn for the worse over the last twenty years and is now almost turd like. But in the late 80s and early 90s he was one of the kings of action movies and Under Siege was one of his absolute highlights, a film which Warner Bros is now planning to remake.

According to information leaked via Screenrant, Umair Aleen and Timo Tjahjanto are attached to the project as director and screenwriter, and the plan is to release the movie on HBO Max. Whether Steven Segal and his sidekick (brilliantly played by the stunning Erika Eleniak) from the original film will have anything to do with this remake is still unclear, but we're guessing that won't be the case.

Could this be a good thing and who could you imagine in the role of the butt-kicking chef?