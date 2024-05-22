Warner Bros. to release a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer tomorrow

HQ

Good news Beetlejuice fans! Warner Bros. has announced that a new trailer for the coming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be debuting tomorrow. The movie that will be arriving in full on September 6 this year will be getting an additional look on Thursday, May 23, where hopefully we'll get to see more of Michael Keaton's famed and titular lead character.

To mark the coming trailer, Warner Bros. has also released a new poster for the film that gives us a glimpse of Beetlejuice, a few other peculiar demons, and hits us with the very literal tagline of "You've waited an eternity for this".

Are you excited for more Beetlejuice?