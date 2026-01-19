Warner Bros. to make an animated Speedy Gonzalez film

HQ

When Warner Bros. did whatever it could to sweep Coyote vs. Acme under the rug despite being ready to share with the public (and failing to do so thankfully), it seemed quite clear that the production giant had little faith in the world of Looney Tunes any more. However, this is evidently not the case, as now it has been revealed that a new Looney Tunes movie is in development.

This won't star Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck in the leading role however, rather it will focus on the speedster mouse Speedy Gonzalez, with this being an animated film from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

The news was first teased by director Jorge R. Gutiérrez in a post on Instagram, where he stated "Guess what movie I might be developing at Warner Brothers Pictures Animation..." This was then followed by a The Hollywood Reporter article that confirmed the movie being in development while also adding that there are no plot details available yet, and that there is no writer attached to the project as it stands.

So long story short, assuming this film does eventually become a reality, it will be years away, as there is no script available yet nor any core cast confirmed either. Still, Ándale! Ándale! Arriba! Arriba!