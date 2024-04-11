Warner Bros. to make a movie about the first black samurai

HQ

Warner Bros. has landed the next project from director Blitz Bazawule. The film is set to depict the legendary samurai Yasuke, also known as the first black samurai.

Yasuke was an African warrior who arrived in Japan during the Sengoku period. He was employed by the legendary daimyō Oda Nobunaga and served as a retainer in his house. Yasuke's history has been depicted before in an animated series.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. won a tough battle for the film. Those expecting a true-to-history biopic might be left feeling a tad disappointed, as apparently the film will instead follow a vibe similar to that of 300 and Mad Max.