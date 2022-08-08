Warner Bros. suddenly pulls the plug on near-finished Batgirl movie

HQ

The Batgirl movie has been through a couple of directors, but then some time ago it finally landed with the Ms Marvel director duo Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah with Leslie Grace as the main character, and even Michael Keaton returning as Batman.

It was set to debut directly on HBO Max as part of an increased push to a streaming-first future for Warner, but apparently in a bid to save money after the Discovery merger, the plug has been pulled on the movie, despite the fact that it's essentially finished.

As The Hollywood Reporter can confirm the movie's budget of around $90 million factored into the decision, but one has to assume that some of this already have been spent on the actual production. In any case; the movie will no longer release on any platform.

There may other reasons though, as New York Post has revealed that poor test screening results also factored into the decision making. Justin Kroll of Deadline wrote this through Twitter: