Warner Bros. shifts the release dates for various upcoming movies

HQ

Warner Bros. has announced that it is moving several release dates for a bunch of its upcoming movies, shifting various projects around and pushing many out of a 2022 release window. For the most part, this includes DC Extended Universe and DC movies, but a couple of other projects are also seeing changes. Here are all the changed dates:

DCEU:





Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom - was: December 16, 2022 / now: March 17, 2023



Black Adam - was: July 2022 / now: October 21, 2022



The Flash - was: November 4, 2022 / now: June 23, 2023



Shazam: Fury of the Gods - was: mid-2023 / now: December 12, 2022



DC:





DC League of Super-Pets - was: May 2022 / now: July 29, 2022



Other:





Wonka - was: March 2023 / now: December 15, 2023



Meg 2: The Trench - now: August 4, 2023



Essentially, everything will be coming a little later than planned, except for Shazam 2, which is coming forward quite a significant amount.

Thanks, Variety.