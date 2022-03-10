Cookies

Warner Bros. shifts the release dates for various upcoming movies

The DC Extended Universe has seen the most moves.

Warner Bros. has announced that it is moving several release dates for a bunch of its upcoming movies, shifting various projects around and pushing many out of a 2022 release window. For the most part, this includes DC Extended Universe and DC movies, but a couple of other projects are also seeing changes. Here are all the changed dates:

DCEU:


  • Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom - was: December 16, 2022 / now: March 17, 2023

  • Black Adam - was: July 2022 / now: October 21, 2022

  • The Flash - was: November 4, 2022 / now: June 23, 2023

  • Shazam: Fury of the Gods - was: mid-2023 / now: December 12, 2022

DC:


  • DC League of Super-Pets - was: May 2022 / now: July 29, 2022

Other:


  • Wonka - was: March 2023 / now: December 15, 2023

  • Meg 2: The Trench - now: August 4, 2023

Essentially, everything will be coming a little later than planned, except for Shazam 2, which is coming forward quite a significant amount.

Thanks, Variety.



