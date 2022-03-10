Warner Bros. shifts the release dates for various upcoming movies

Dansk
Warner Bros. has announced that it is moving several release dates for a bunch of its upcoming movies, shifting various projects around and pushing many out of a 2022 release window. For the most part, this includes DC Extended Universe and DC movies, but a couple of other projects are also seeing changes. Here are all the changed dates:
DCEU:
DC:
Other:
Essentially, everything will be coming a little later than planned, except for Shazam 2, which is coming forward quite a significant amount.
Thanks, Variety.