Warner Bros. retiring Adult Swim games

Warner Bros. really is on a hot streak of gathering hate right now. As the company continues to chase profits, it has locked away completed movies for tax purposes, shut down digital media studios with decades of experience, and now in this latest movie it is looking to retire Adult Swim games.

Game creators who worked under the Adult Swim games banner told Polygon that Warner Bros. informed them their games would be taken down from Steam and other marketplaces. Apparently, studios are still largely in the dark about what this could mean for their games, but around 20 titles could be affected.

Michael Molinari, who released Soundodger+ in 2013, was told by a Warner Bros. rep that his game would be removed within the next 60 days, so if you're looking to get a hold of one of these games, you might want to look into its developer and their situation sooner rather than later.