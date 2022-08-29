Warner Bros. reportedly only has funds to market two big movies this year

HQ

The entertainment business is quite used to big, bulky mergers, but rarely has one such merger left the new combined company in such a fragile position. Warner Bros. recently merged with Discovery, which left the company in a place where it needs to find $200 million, something which ultimately led to the cancellation of Batgirl on HBO Max.

But, it also just recently pushed Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 way back, and there's reportedly a good reason why. According to Screenrant, Warner Bros. Discovery actually only has the funds to release and market two big movies this year.

That would be Black Adam and Don't Worry Darling. This has been reported on by Hollywood Reporter writer Borys Kit in a series of tweets found below.

Warner Bros. has yet to comment on the story.