Warner Bros. removes several Cartoon Network games from digital stores

In a move that has disappointed many fans, Warner Bros. Discovery has delisted several Cartoon Network games, including Adventure Time: Finn and Jake's Epic Quest, OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes, and Steven Universe: Save the Light, effectively removing them from digital storefronts such as Steam and the Nintendo eShop. The games were pulled on December 23, 2024, with no official explanation yet provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, Cartoon Network Games, or Adult Swim Games.

These games have been beloved by fans of the shows they're based on, with Adventure Time: Finn and Jake's Epic Quest dating back to 2014 and Steven Universe: Unleash the Light being the most recent, released in 2021. While some titles like Monsters Ate My Birthday Cake remain available on Steam, the delisting of these popular games marks a significant reduction in Cartoon Network's digital presence.

This mass delisting follows a similar move earlier in the year when several indie games from Adult Swim Games were also removed, though some were later rescued through public outcry and developer support. Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to clarify the reasons behind the removals, and fans are left wondering if the games will ever be made available again.

