Warner Bros rejected Zack Snyder and his Rebel Moon pitch several times

Netflix finally lifted the lid on Zack Snyder's hot new space adventure Rebel Moon at Gamescom ONL and offered a meaty, three-minute trailer that hinted at some of what's to come. In short, it looks really nice and after the success of Army of the Dead, it's perhaps not surprising that the streaming giant welcomed Snyder and his script with open arms when he presented the concept to them.

But this isn't the first time the American director has tried to get Rebel Moon off the ground, and in an interview with Screen Rant, Snyder talks about how he tried to sell it to Warner's executives several times, but was turned down time and time again.

"I think in college I had said something to my professor about like, 'What about Dirty Dozen in space? Or like an ensemble movie like Seven Samurai in space.' And he's like 'that's a pretty good pitch. What about it?' And I was like, 'Well...' because it was one of those classes where you're supposed to pitch a movie. And then I was like, 'That is cool.' And then we did try and sell it as a video game and as a movie at Warner Brothers a couple of times. We pitched it to them. They were like 'oh.'"

Rebel Moon - Part One premieres on Netflix on 22 December and the cast includes Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins and Djimon Hounsou. You can read the synopsis below:

When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.