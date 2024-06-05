Warner Bros. raises Max subscription prices, effective immediately

HQ

Max, formerly HBO Max, has just raised the prices of its subscription for those subscribed to the ad-free tier. For the standard ad-free plan, users will be paying an additional $1 per month or $20 per year, while for the ultimate ad-free plan increases by $10 per year and $1 per month.

Subscribers were given no warning of this change, as it is already in effect and will appear on their next monthly bill. Here in the UK, we don't have Max as we get most of our HBO shows from Sky, but for those affected, this is yet another example of streamers hiking up their prices.

Perhaps the price hike is to squeeze as much out of subscribers ahead of a big year for Max, where we're set to see House of the Dragon Season 2, and The Last of Us Season 2 all within a 12-month period. Or it could just be another way to make a bit of money.

Thanks, Engadget.

