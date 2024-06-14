Warner Bros. promises Rocksteady will fulfil Suicide Squad's promised roadmap

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was and is a disaster, and right now there are so few players that it's hard to imagine Rocksteady even delivering the promised content roadmap. This wasn't helped by Jason Schreier's investigation, which found that the game is currently only receiving "some barebones support, definitely not as much as they'd originally planned."

But now Warner Bros. has finally made it clear to IGN, that the current roadmap will be implemented by Rocksteady, so support will not be withdrawn anytime soon:

"Addressing this community concern, Warner Bros. told IGN that Rocksteady will see out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first year of support, but declined to comment on what happens afterwards. "We are not yet discussing anything that is not announced," a spokesperson added."

As stated in the spokesperson's statement, they do not want to comment on the support beyond the roadmap, which naturally makes you wonder how likely it is that the game will actually continue to run after they have delivered the promised content.