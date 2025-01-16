Warner Bros. plans new Gremlins and Goonies films with Chris Columbus

HQ

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is planning to revive two of the most iconic films of the 80s: Gremlins and Goonies. Chris Columbus, who wrote the original screenplays for both films, is said to be involved in at least one of the projects.

This is certainly not the first time that there has been talk of new versions of the two films, not least Gremlins, where there have been several attempts to produce a third film together with Carl Ellsworth and Columbus. Ambitions that didn't materialise into anything more concrete than an animated prequel series that few cared about.

When it comes to the Goonies, Donner's death the other year was a bit of a nail in the coffin of talks about a sequel, but now it seems that Warner is once again considering giving it another chance.

Do you want to see sequels to Gremlins and Goonies?