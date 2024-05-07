Warner Bros. on the black and white scenes in Dune II: 'What the heck is that?'

HQ

All of us who have seen Denis Villeneuve's absolutely incredible sequel to Dune know how effective and gorgeous the scene on the Harkonnen home world of Geidi Prime, where we witness Feyd-Rautha locked in a deadly arena battle against one of Leto Atreides' trusted lieutenants, was. Thanks to cinematographer and Oscar winner Greig Fraser who chose to film the whole thing with a UV camera, which makes Giedi Prime look a little extra inhospitable. Warner Bros.' top bosses didn't like this move, however, and initially they wanted Denis and Fraser to reshoot the whole scene as it could not be black and white.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Fraser stated:

"For us, that was the first shoot that we were doing onstage, that was the first thing we were going to be shooting for the main photography. So, we did a bit of pre-shooting in Italy with Florence and Charlotte, we had done a couple of days pre-shooting, but this is the first real shoot that we were gonna be doing onstage that was going to be shown to the studio. It was a bit of a bold step that we decided to shoot in this format, because the worry was that, effectively, people who were not there would watch this footage and go, "What the heck is that?" Suddenly, we're on phone calls going, "Can we fix that? Can we fix it in post? Can we add color? How do we resolve this?" But we made a choice and just went, "Well, we've made a choice. It's black and white, no color, we can't make it color. There's no way back. We've made a choice, and we're going one way." So that, for me, was probably the biggest — I wouldn't say challenge, the biggest consideration, where we had no way home.

All those choices that you make on a movie, you can kind of braid your way out of it, you can resolve it back color wise, or you can cut your way out of it. This left us exposed, figuratively and literally, where there's no way we could change this later if we decided that was a bad idea. So, we just went for it. I am glad we stuck to our guns, too. I am too, because there was a period of time where maybe we weren't going to do that. Instincts are a funny thing, because your heart says something, and then your brain says something else, and our brains both were going, "We shouldn't be doing this," but our hearts were like, "We got to do this." So yes, I think you're right, we followed the heart, not the head."