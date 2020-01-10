Warner Bros. Montréal is teasing something Batman related

Warner Bros. Montréal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, has been teasing something related to the Caped Crusader via a trio of social media posts that include fragments of an image and the tagline "Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight".

If you've not been following the latest round of Batman rumours, that's the same caption that the company teased back in September 2019.

When the images - which were shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter respectively - are put together they make the logo below. What exactly this logo represents is still unclear, however.

As you can see in the next image, both the logo shared this week and the one teased last year can be found on another image (that was originally shared here). With two down, there seems to be eight still to be revealed, though it's not clear how long we'll have to wait before WB gives us the next clue in this ongoing puzzle.

Consider us intrigued.