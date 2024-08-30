Warner Bros. may consider selling video game division after Suicide Squad flop

HQ

You might not be aware of this, but back in 2020, Warner Bros.' video game division was nearly sold for around $4 billion. However, it was deemed too valuable to unload. After the success of Hogwarts Legacy a couple of years later, it seemed the decision not to sell was a good one.

Then came Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that proved one step too far towards live-service as the mainstay of Warner Bros.' games, with the sales proving so low that WB may be thinking of selling again. At least, that's according to Puck News, which lists a high likelihood of a games sale/deal probability in its record of potential arms of Warner Bros. that could be sold.

According to LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield, even if Warner Bros. did sell its gaming division, it wouldn't get the same price as in 2020. "While they can certainly still sell it today, the industry has cooled dramatically and its own fortunes have suffered with the recent loss on the Suicide Squad game," he wrote.

