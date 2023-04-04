Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warner Bros. may be on board to develop Michael Mann's Heat 2

Adam Driver has been strongly linked with the project.

Michael Mann is seeking to develop a film adaptation of Heat 2, the novel sequel of the 1995 classic film Heat.

Heat 2, published in August 2022 went on to become a New York Times No. 1 bestseller, and Deadline has claimed that Warner Bros. are negotiating with Mann to join the film adaptation.

Additionally New Regency, who financed the first film, will reportedly be given the option to help finance the project once it is solidly underway.

Adam Driver, who recently worked on Ferrari with Mann, has been slated to play the young version of Neil McCauley that appears in the sequel.

Written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, Heat 2 follows two different time periods. In the first, Chris Shiherlis is evading the LAPD and Det. Vincent Hanna follows a botched bank robbery. The second, which will take audiences back to 1988, follows Neil McCauley and Shiherlis as they take a series of scores along the West Coast as Hanna rises through the Chicago PD.

