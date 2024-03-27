Warner Bros. locks down Timothée Chalamet with multi-film deal

HQ

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. revealed that it had signed an agreement with Tom Cruise to tie him to the production giant and to create a whole slate of franchised efforts. This deal would even see Cruise getting his own office in the Warner lot in Hollywood, and it seems as though this deal was just a glimpse of what the production titan had in mind.

Variety has now reported that Warner Bros. has locked down Timothée Chalamet with a multi-feature deal following the major success of both Wonka and Dune: Part Two. The specifics of the deal are yet to be affirmed, so it's unclear if he will be as ingrained into the production company as Cruise seemingly will be, but what was noted is that Chalamet will be getting a significant pay rise for his future presence in films, with this set to be in the tens of millions of dollars going forward.

Chalamet is said to be the first actor in over 40 years to top the domestic box office (the US) with two separate and back-to-back films within an eight month period, with this no doubt driving Warner's efforts to secure his talents going forward, as we all clearly love a Chalamet movie.