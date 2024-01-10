Warner Bros. is working on a new version of The Blob

An outer-space monster with neither a vertebrae or a soul, The Blob was one of the OG scary monsters back in the day. If you were to watch either the 1958 or 1988 films today, you'd probably laugh at the concept, but Warner Bros. Discovery wants to change that.

According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. is looking to reimagine The Blob, using David Bruckner (Hellraiser and The Night House) to bring this new blob to life. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we can't imagine it'll stray too far from the original.

The 1958 and 1988 films both follow an amorphous alien that descends on a rural American town and basically wants to eat everyone within it. The films are cult classics today, and hopefully the reimagining doesn't try and go too gritty, as it could sacrifice the campy, B-movie atmosphere the other movies created.