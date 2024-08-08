Warner Bros. is seemingly looking to sell off its games division

HQ

Warner Bros. Discovery is in crisis. The major production company, which became known as WBD back in 2022 when Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, is facing slashed stock values and now the company has been exploring how to repair the damage. While it was originally thought that the way to weather this storm would be to split up and return to the individual companies of Warner Bros. and Discovery, the legal hurdles that this would impose has seen the merged titan instead exploring alternative solutions, including selling off smaller assets.

So, what do smaller assets for a production giant consist of? This includes its stake in the Polish broadcaster TVN, oh and also its entire stake in the video game industry. As per the Financial Times, it's mentioned that WBD is looking to shift its developers, meaning famed companies like NetherRealm and Rocksteady, and even perhaps the recently acquired Player First Games could be on the auction block.

It's noted that WBD is hoping that investors will remain patient so that this eventuality isn't required to be explored, but with the pressure of Wall Street on its shoulders we could see big changes coming from Warner's games effort soon.