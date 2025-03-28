Warner Bros. is razing the original Looney Tunes building

Warner Bros. really hates Looney Tunes, huh? From taking the original cartoons down from Max, to shutting Coyote vs. Acme in a vault forever, we're not sure if someone on the WB board has a vendetta against cartoon animals, but it's starting to feel like it.

The latest development sees Warner Bros. preparing to raze the original building where the Looney Tunes cartoons were once housed. Now, the building is pretty regular, and of course will be cleared out before being demolished, but for some animation fans, a little piece of history is about to be destroyed.

Deadline reports that the lot is going to be repurposed so that Warner can start shooting some of its many HBO shows on the location. It is believed the preparation for the teardown has been going on for some time, and that it could begin as early as next week.

RIP Building 131, we hardly knew ye.

