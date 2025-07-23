Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops for Back to Hogwarts 2025

HQ

It has been nearly 25 years since Harry Potter first graced our cinema screens with Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone, and as part of the now annual Back to Hogwarts celebrations, Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops to appease Potterheads in 2025.

Major, region-specific events will be held across the globe. A 300-person exclusive tour will take place on the 1st of September at the Hogwarts Express platform in Warner Bros. Studio London. There will also be a free screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, with a live Q&A with James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the films.

In the US, Harry Potter stores are stocking exclusive merchandise starting from the 28th of July, and Broadway's showing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will give out $19 tickets for select performances.

Worldwide, a deal with Snapchat has been put in place, allowing users to plant their Bitmojis in iconic Harry Potter locations such as Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, the Dursleys' house, and more. The main attraction is the return of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to cinemas, in order to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.

