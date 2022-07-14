Warner Bros. is making a MultiVersus announcement this afternoon

HQ

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games has not been scared of sharing a whole bunch of information about MultiVersus, even if the game itself still doesn't have an exact release date.

As of late this includes a look into the Iron Giant character in the title, and the abilities that this character will be able to use in-game. For those wondering, they are:



Superman!: Flies upward with his fist held heroically



Bolt Friends: Summons bolts as armor with an electrical discharge on delay



Blast Radius: Ignites his rocket boots to create a fire trail along the ground



But this isn't all the MultiVersus news that is yet to be dished out, as in the same tweet sharing Iron Giant information, we're told that there will be "Good news...tomorrow" (July 14). As for when exactly this news will be shared, we're told to expect it to land at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.

As for what this could be alluding to, it seems like it is finally time to reveal when the open beta for the game will start, as that is supposed to be taking place in July 2022, so this month.