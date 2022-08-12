Warner Bros. is considering scrapping The Flash

HQ

It's no secret that the man behind the mask of DC's fast-running superhero has been in deep water in recent months. Ezra Miller seems to be actively trying to destroy his career with stupid decisions and between allegations of abuse, violence and most recently burglary, Warner Bros. are carefully considering their options. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently three possible solutions for the studio, one of which is to scrap the project altogether.

However, according to sources involved in the project, the studio is open to Ezra immediately seeking professional help for his behaviour and agreeing to an interview in which he explains and apologises for his behaviour. The other option would apparently be to release the film as is and then cut off all further collaboration with Ezra, excluding him completely from any possible PR.

The third option then, is to scrap the whole project and flush $200 million down the toilet. Something one can understand they see as an absolute last resort. But as it stands now, The Flash is still scheduled to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.

What do you think Warner Bros. and DC should do about the situation?