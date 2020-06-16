Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is seemingly up for sale

You're watching Advertisements

We haven't heard a whole lot from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment lately outside of Mortal Kombat. And when something actually has been reported, it has mostly been about major delays (like the upcoming DC titles from Rocksteady Studios and WB Games Montreal). Now the owner of the company, AT&T, seems to be willing to sell Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and according to CNBC, they want around $4 billion.

Despite this hefty price tag, several companies (like Activision and EA) has reportedly been interested. It's worth pointing out that a lot of Warner's games are based on DC franchises, like Injustice 2, Lego DC Super-Villains and of course all things Batman. But if the rights to make DC titles somehow would be included in this deal is currently unknown.

Which company do you think should pick Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and all their properties up?