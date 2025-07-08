Warner Bros.' Hot Wheels movie is going ahead with John M. Chu at the helm

HQ

Considering his recent array of directed films, which includes musicals like Wicked and its upcoming sequel and In the Heights too, you might think that filmmaker John M. Chu is a bit of a strange selection to head up a live-action Hot Wheels film, but not according to Warner Bros. and Mattel.

As per Variety, Chu will be helming the project based on the line of toys, which will be looking to build on the success of Barbie by delivering an experience that shows off "some of the world's hottest and sleekest vehicles".

It's unclear how this will shape up into a story at all, but then again the same was said about Barbie. Chu has already commented about taking on this film, expressing that "Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play," and adding "bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to [...] create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels' legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new."

There are no premiere plans attached to the film yet, nor do we know anything about screenwriters, cast, production start dates, and such.