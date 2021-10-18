Warner Bros. has revealed a little more about The Matrix Resurrections with an official plot synopsis

HQ

Later this year, The Matrix film series will be continuing with the fourth instalment into the sci-fi franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. We've already received a trailer for the movie, and various other short teasers of what is to come, but in true The Matrix fashion, it's hard to really figure out what the storyline for the movie is from what is shown.

Now, Warner Bros. has shared a short plot synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections on its WB Awards site, where it lists the categories where it hopes the film will be considered for awards and recognition.

"In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before."

You can check out the movie's trailer below, to see how this plot synopsis lines up with what was shown, and as for when The Matrix Resurrections will hit theatres, release is scheduled for December 22, 2021.