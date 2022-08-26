Warner Bros. "has expressed a strong belief in the growth of the games business"

HQ

From time to time, there has been rumors claiming that Warner Bros. might be about to drop their video game business as the company recently merged with Discovery. When Axios recently interviewed the head of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, this was one of the topics brought up, and it turns out video games is something the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery want to keep investing in. Haddad said:

"Warner Bros. Discovery leadership has expressed a strong belief in the growth of the games business and being part of that overall company strategy."

He also added that the game business is profitable and that the individual teams have been getting great support, and explained that nothing have been cut after the Discovery merger.

Warner Bros. Games has been on a roll lately with the highly successful Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MultiVersus, and Gotham Knights is waiting just around the corner. Next year they also have Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and at some point Wonder Woman, which was announced without any further information last year, and NetherRealm Studios next title (rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12).