Warner Bros. Games splitting into four divisions

Warner Bros. Games (WB Games) will continue to focus on major franchises going forward, and has restructured into four divisions focusing on four key IPs owned by Warner Bros.

As reported by Variety, this major restructure didn't actually result in any layoffs, and three studio heads have since been promoted to senior vice presidents to oversee various development teams. WB Games Montreal studio head Yves Lachance will be overseeing Harry Potter and Game of Thrones titles. NetherRealm studio head Shaun Himmerick will be leading Mortal Kombat and DC teams, and WB Games New York studio chief Steven Flenory is overseeing game and publishing technology, customer service, quality assurance and user research.

It's a move that we mostly saw coming from Warner Bros. After the debacle of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and MultiVersus, it was evident that WB Games was going to undergo some sort of change. With the success of Hogwarts Legacy, franchises still proved themselves to be big sellers, but let's just hope in the future WB can focus on making interesting games as well as the most of their IP.