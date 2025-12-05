Warner Bros. Games division will be included in the mega acquisition by Netflix

HQ

Just recently, we were all truly shocked and blown away when Netflix announced that it had entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. to acquire the production giant for an immensely large sum of $82.7 billion. There have been a lot of questions posed about how this will work in regards to the streaming and film and TV production businesses, but us gamers also wanted to know how the whopper of a deal would affect the future of Warner Bros. Games and its owned first-party developers.

As part of a recent conference call, as noticed by Game Developer, it has been mentioned directly by a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson that the Warner Bros. Games division will be included in the sale to Netflix.

This means that Harry Potter experts Avalanche Software (Hogwarts Legacy) and Portkey Games (Quidditch Champions), Mortal Kombat creator NetherRealm Studios, Suicide Squad and Batman: Arkham maker Rocksteady Studios, Lego masters TT Games, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and the support studios in New York, Boston, and San Francisco, could all soon be a part of the Netflix Games initiative.

As for what this means for their futures remains to be seen as while Netflix hasn't had the best time in the video game sector, it also hasn't had developers of this size and potential under its control. Also, Warner Bros. has been quite frankly abysmal at managing its video game efforts as of recent, so surely it can't get much worse, right?