Warner Bros. Games closes three studios, Wonder Woman game canceled

If you were hoping to get some news from the Wonder Woman videogame, we have bad news: Warner Bros. Games has announced the closure of multiple studios: Monolith Productions, Player First Games and WB San Diego. The closure of Monolith also means the cancelation of the Wonder Woman game, confirms Jason Schreier for Bloomberg.

Monolith Productions was founded in 1994, and got acquired by Warner Bros. in 2004. Their biggest hits are two Lord of the Rings-based games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, both critically acclaimed and succesful commercially, and famour for introducing the Nemesis System, so revolutionary that WB actually patented it. Their Wonder Woman game was announced at The Game Awards 2021, but we never got any news about it, only rumours about trouble development.

Player First Games were the authors of MultiVersus, a free to play fighting game, inspired by Super Smash Bros. with characters from DC Comics, Looney Tunes and other WB franchises, that will get delisted on May 30, 2025, only one year after its launch.

WB Games San Diego was a divisison founded in 2019 dedicated to Mobile Games. All three studios will be closed, according to Jason Schreier. This comes a day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, CEOs from the DC Studios film division, confirmed there were several games baded on DC properties. It is rumoured that one of them is a new Batman Arkham game from Rocksteady. However, Wonder Woman won't take flight, after reportedly spending 100 million dollars on it.