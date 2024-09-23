Warner Bros. drops another poster for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

HQ

This past weekend was a busy one for entertainment and pop culture fans, as Saturday was the annual Batman Day and Sunday was the annual Hobbit Day, which celebrates all things Middle-earth.

As part of the celebration, Warner Bros. Pictures took a moment to present a new poster for the upcoming animated flick, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a movie that looks to chronicle and cover the famed battle of the iconic horse riders 200 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings itself.

With the movie set to open in cinemas on December 13, you can see the new poster below.