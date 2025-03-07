Warner Bros, Disney, Amazon and more quietly roll back DEI efforts

HQ

In the late 2010s and early 2020s, diversity, equity, and inclusion felt like they were being pushed for by a lot of Hollywood studios, whereas in more recent months, it feels as though a lot of companies are starting to forego the measures they had included previously to promote DEI.

As The Hollywood Reporter shows, Disney has scrubbed away the Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, which wished to bolster underrepresented voices and peoples. We've also seen the removal of a trans storyline from Disney's Win or Lose, and the cancellation of a Tiana animated show.

Disney isn't alone in this, as Amazon Studios has stepped back on boosting diversity alongside Warner Bros. However, it's worth noting that WBD's former senior VP of DEI believes that the work to include underrepresented people in film and TV continues.

"These companies are still dedicated to the work, but quietly and not as loud," said Karen Horne. Elsewhere, companies like Apple, Paramount, and more are still maintaining DEI through programs and hiring quotas, but some may still view this as what is called "positive discrimination."

This is an ad: