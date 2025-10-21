Warner Bros. Discovery officially acknowledges it is open for purchase

HQ

A few days ago, we gave credence to rumours about the possible acquisition of Warner Bros. by some other corporation in the communications or entertainment sector. At the time, the company itself had not confirmed that it was in the process of a full sale, and there was speculation that only certain divisions within Warner Bros. Discovery were being divested. As it turns out, that was not true.

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Group and all of its subsidiaries announced that they are open to a full acquisition of their entire business operation. The document they have shared with their shareholders (which is only now coming to light, but dates back to early June) outlines the offer of an early buyout bonus to investors, which may be extended at the discretion of the board.

It seems that the first offers have already been tabled, but so far none have been successful. The last one that has been rejected is that of Paramount Skydance, which has offered 60 billion dollars for the purchase, paying 24 dollars per share. Today, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD shares are at 20.33 per share, having risen 11%, more than two points, since the rejected offer came to light.

Not many corporate groups can get their hands on such an acquisition, but whoever does will have a multiverse in their pocket, with DC Studios and its newly rebooted cinematic universe, Barbie, Harry Potter, The Conjuring, a Minecraft movie and many, many more. And that's talking about movies, because the offer also includes news channels such as NBC and Warner Bros. Games, with NetherRealm Studios (Mortal Kombat, Injustice), Avalanche Software (Hogwarts Legacy) or Respawn (Batman: Arkham), to name a few.

What do you think? Can you spare a few billion to buy a multiverse of entertainment?