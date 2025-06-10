Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two companies

HQ

Things have appeared troubled at Warner Bros. Discovery for a little while now. At Gamereactor, we've noticed the struggles in the WB Games department, where we saw the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the cancellation of the Monolith Wonder Woman game.

It seems that WBD's strategy to right its ship is to split into two separate entities. These will be Streaming and Studios, and Global Networks. The former consists of WB Television, WB Pictures, WB Games, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and WBD's film and TV libraries.

Global Networks consists of CNN, TNT Sports, Discovery, Discovery+ and other TV networks. David Zaslav will lead Streaming and Studios, with WB CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels to become CEO of Global Networks.

"The cultural significance of this great company and the impactful stories it has brought to life for more than a century have touched countless people all over the world. It's a treasured legacy we will proudly continue in this next chapter of our celebrated history," Zaslav said in a statement (via Deadline). "By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today's evolving media landscape."

The split is set to take place officially in 2026.